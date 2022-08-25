Watch Now
SUV hits man, dog, on Point Loma Heights street

Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 17:14:50-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was badly hurt Thursday when a vehicle struck him on a Point Loma Heights-area roadway.

The 2020 Jeep SUV hit the 56-year-old man about 6:45 a.m. as he was walking in the middle of the 3700 block of Poe Street, trying to round up his off-leash dog, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

The dog, which also was struck by the vehicle, was transported to a veterinary office in unknown condition, according to police.

