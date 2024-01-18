Suspicious package found at San Diego Fire-Rescue station in Golden Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspicious package was discovered at a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department station in Golden Hill Thursday morning, prompting a bomb squad and hazmat team response.

According to SDFD officials, crews at Station 11 on 25th Street discovered a backpack outside of the facility’s front door at around 4:45 a.m.

Authorities at the scene told ABC 10News a note and bottled liquid were found inside the bag.

The discovery and suspicious contents led to street closures in the immediate area, and the bomb squad and hazmat team were called to the scene.

By 8 a.m., the contents were taken away to be tested; fire crews returned to service and the affected streets were reopened.