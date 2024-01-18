Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Suspicious package found at San Diego Fire-Rescue station in Golden Hill

sdfd_fire_station_11_package2_011824.jpg
KGTV
sdfd_fire_station_11_package2_011824.jpg
sdfd_fire_station_11_package_011824.jpg
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 11:27:42-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspicious package was discovered at a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department station in Golden Hill Thursday morning, prompting a bomb squad and hazmat team response.

According to SDFD officials, crews at Station 11 on 25th Street discovered a backpack outside of the facility’s front door at around 4:45 a.m.

Authorities at the scene told ABC 10News a note and bottled liquid were found inside the bag.

The discovery and suspicious contents led to street closures in the immediate area, and the bomb squad and hazmat team were called to the scene.

By 8 a.m., the contents were taken away to be tested; fire crews returned to service and the affected streets were reopened.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LEADERSHIP AWARD 480x360.jpg

ABC 10News Leadership Award