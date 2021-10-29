Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Castle neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 51-year-old man is in custody Friday on suspicion of shooting a man to death in the Castle neighborhood, police said.

The San Diego Police Department said Kenneth Corley was suspected in the shooting death of Peter Cruz just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3500 block of Central Avenue.

The SDPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting at that location and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body on the sidewalk.

The victim, later identified by police as Cruz, was transported to a hospital, where he died several hours later, police said.

Lt. Adam Sharki of the SDPD said Corley was being held in the San Diego County Jail without bail.

Police said detectives learned that Corley and the victim got into an argument that allegedly led to Corley pulling out a firearm and shooting the victim.

Anyone with information can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.