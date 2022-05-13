Suspect in Barrio Logan carjacking arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A 41-year-old man suspected of carjacking a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman in Barrio Logan Thursday evening was arrested.

Police were called at 7:24 p.m. to the 900 block of South 16th Street where they learned David Sanders approached the woman who was trying to get into her car in a secure parking lot, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

Sanders began to argue with the woman as she tried to drive away. Sanders reached inside and took her phone and broke the key off inside the car as he grabbed her phone, Heims said.

When the victim got out of the car to try and get her phone back Sanders got into her car and drove away. He was stopped by several bystanders. Police soon arrived and arrested Sanders, Heims said.

Detectives from the department's Robbery Unit were investigating the case. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.