Suspect arrested after stabbing at trolley station leaves 1 injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a suspect who stabbed a person at the Harborside Trolley Station Sunday night.

According to SDPD, officers first got word about the stabbing in the area of 1325 S. 28th St. a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

First responders found the victim suffering from at least nine stab wounds, according to SDPD's watch commander. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition was unknown as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, per SDPD.

SDPD says a suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

The Harborside Trolley station is part of MTS' blue line, and it serves the Barrio Logan and Logan Heights areas.