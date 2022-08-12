Suspect arrested, accused of stealing Utah family's dog at Campland on the Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After driving all night, a Utah family Friday will be reunited with its beloved mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, who was stolen from a recreational vehicle campground near Mission Bay.

The Grillo family of Utah was vacationing at Campland on the Bay on Aug. 2 when they noticed their goldendoodle Chancho was not in his crate outside of their tent.

After they searched for their pet in the nearby area the following morning and after later reviewing security footage, the family saw what appeared to be Chancho being led away on a leash by a man and notified the San Diego Police Department, said Lt. Adam Sharki.

After reviewing hours of footage, detectives saw the man entering the park without a dog and then leaving with Chancho.

The suspect, 40-year-old Johnny Smith, was arrested on Thursday in National City and booked on felony theft charges, Sharki said.