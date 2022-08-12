Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Suspect arrested, accused of stealing Utah family's dog at Campland on the Bay

sdpd_san_diego_police_car_cruiser_open.jpg
KGTV
sdpd_san_diego_police_car_cruiser_open.jpg
Posted at 6:25 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 09:25:43-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After driving all night, a Utah family Friday will be reunited with its beloved mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, who was stolen from a recreational vehicle campground near Mission Bay.

The Grillo family of Utah was vacationing at Campland on the Bay on Aug. 2 when they noticed their goldendoodle Chancho was not in his crate outside of their tent.

After they searched for their pet in the nearby area the following morning and after later reviewing security footage, the family saw what appeared to be Chancho being led away on a leash by a man and notified the San Diego Police Department, said Lt. Adam Sharki.

After reviewing hours of footage, detectives saw the man entering the park without a dog and then leaving with Chancho.

The suspect, 40-year-old Johnny Smith, was arrested on Thursday in National City and booked on felony theft charges, Sharki said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations