Surfing Santas hit the waves in Coronado for a good cause

A little rain and high surf couldn’t stop hundreds of festive surfers from gathering in Coronado on Christmas Eve for the 14th Annual URT Santa Surf Off and Toy Drive.

The event, hosted by URT, a local Coronado clothing company, transformed the boardwalk at Coronado Shores into a sea of Santa hats, surfboards, and holiday cheer.

While the chilly weather and rough surf conditions kept many on shore this year, a few brave souls embraced the waves.

“This is our 14th year having our Santa Surf Off toy drive, and what started off with just a few people kind of grew. As it grew, we decided to try and do something good for the community and turn it into a toy drive,” said one organizer.

Many community members who attended also donated toys, which will be delivered to children spending Christmas in the hospital.

“The best part of this event for me is when we get to deliver the presents to the Ronald McDonald House," said Ian Urtnowski, Founder, URT Clothing. “We have the whole community to thank for that because they really come out and support."