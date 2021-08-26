Support group offering help to military families that are watching attacks in Kabul

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Support groups are opening their arms to military families that are overwhelmed by the chaos unfolding outside the airport in Kabul, where multiple U.S. service members were reportedly killed in Thursday's attacks.

"It's pretty frightening," said Tracy Della Vecchia, founder of MarineParents.com, which is a support group for families of deployed Marines. "It's heart-wrenching and it's hard for the families to stand by and wait but that's all you can do at this point in time is stand by and wait."

It was reported last week that local troops are on the ground in Kabul to provide rapid aid over the collapse of the Afghan government. Roughly 1,000 Camp Pendleton-based Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines were already deployed to the Middle East as part of a crisis response task force, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, which cited a Defense Department official who is reportedly not authorized to speak publicly.

"I served in Iraq. I served in Yemen. I served in Somalia. So, I fought in the War on Terror but in other places," said San Diego County Supervisor and Marine combat veteran Nathan Fletcher who spoke to ABC 10News about watching the fallout in Kabul. "It's heartbreaking for what the Afghans are going through. It's heartbreaking for what our allies are going through and it's causing a lot of anxiety and soul-searching among everyone whose been in these recent conflicts."

Della Vecchia said that her team is prepared to offer services to any local families who are in need.

"We can put you in touch with people or just listen. Sometimes [that's] one of the most important pieces," she added.

MarineParents.com can be reached at MP@MarineParents.com or 573-449-2003.

ABC 10News has reached out to the Marine Corps for comment and will update this article with their response.