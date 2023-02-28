Supervisor Nora Vargas announces plan for homeless efforts in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is going "all in" on a new plan to solve the homeless crisis and new county Chairwoman Nora Vargas unveiled her policy Tuesday morning.

In her years working with Community Colleges, San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas has seen how homelessness has impacted our community.

“So many of our students were living in their cars," said Vargas. "Some of our teachers didn’t have somewhere to live and didn’t have access to food.”

A problem she says has only grown in the last few years. And that’s why she’s asking the county to move forward with plans to incorporate some of the federal government’s ideas and strategies into the county’s existing homeless action plan pushing for an “All In” approach.

A big focus would be on finding available county-owned land that can be designated for emergency housing solutions such as safe parking and or safe villages.

It was in September of last year when the County declared homelessness a public health emergency.

By doing this homelessness was added to the county’s priority list, establishing the county as the backbone organization, that will foster collaboration among the 18 cities to develop a regional approach to addressing homelessness.

From pushing outreach services to mental health assistance and an effort to create more affordable housing.

Chairwoman Vargas says the mission remains the same to work collectively to get people off the streets and get them the resources they need.

“Enough of this it’s your fault, it’s my fault. It’s the City’s fault, It’s the County’s fault. It’s the government. It’s the federal government. It’s time for us to come together.”