Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego liquor store

items.[0].image.alt
Courtsey
Winning ticket drawn in SuperLotto Plus
Posted at 9:16 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 00:17:12-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in San Diego and is worth $37,193, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 14, 15, 37, 40, 47 and the Mega number was 4. The jackpot was $31 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $32 million.

The drawing was the 25th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!