SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego liquor store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in San Diego and is worth $37,193, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 14, 15, 37, 40, 47 and the Mega number was 4. The jackpot was $31 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $32 million.

The drawing was the 25th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.