Student in Oceanside with no AC gets straight A's

(KGTV) OCEANSIDE — I sat down with with Andrea Dominguez. She does not have air conditioning at home. Andrea is 12-years-old. She showed me her report card and is getting straight A's! The seventh grader attends school in Oceanside.

"I feel amazing and happy when I look at my report card," said Dominguez.

Happy, but with the heat she puts in even more effort. When Andrea comes home from school, her aunt makes her ice packs with towels. Her aunt says getting air conditioning for the house would increase her utility bill to $300 a month.

"It is like you are suffocating, you cannot breathe when it is hot. You need something to keep you cold," said Dominguez.

Dominguez also put's ice in her dog's bowl. She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Her advice to other kids is stay in a shady spot and be happy!

"Just be you! Just express yourself. Don't hold in anything," she added.