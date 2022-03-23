Structure hit by gunfire near La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) — No one was injured Wednesday after a report of shots fired in a neighborhood near La Mesa.

Around 3 a.m., San Diego Police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 6900 block of Mohawk Street, between 69th and 70th streets. No injuries were reported, but police confirmed at least one structure was impacted by bullets.

No other information, including suspect information, was immediately available. It was also not immediately clear what structure was hit.