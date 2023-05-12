Stretch of 6th Ave. in Hillcrest to close this weekend for construction

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, the City of San Diego will close Sixth Avenue in both directions from State Route 163 to University Avenue for the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the street.

The construction of the new pedestrian bridge will replace one that was removed in January 2022. Crews with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego are working to connect the bridge over Sixth Avenue to a newly constructed parking structure.

The city said the closure will remain in place until Monday, May 15, at 5 a.m. or until the construction is completed, whichever comes first.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.