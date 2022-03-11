Stolen yacht hits boats in chase across California harbor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a 60-foot yacht has been arrested after a 10-minute chase that ended with him hitting two other boats and a seawall in Newport Beach harbor.

A report of someone vandalizing a yacht led police to the Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday morning but when officers arrived they said the suspect jumped into the boat and took off.

The yacht slammed into and over a docked sailboat, took off and hit another boat before crashing into a wall near a bridge.

Debora Dolly was on the sailboat and says one entire side of the boat crashed in on her. She wasn't badly hurt.

The Harbor Patrol arrested 38-year-old Joel Siam of San Diego.