Squirrel knocks out power to thousands of SDG&E customers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A squirrel caused a power outage Thursday that knocked out electricity for more than 6,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers Thursday, but the situation was resolved in about an hour.

The outage occurred just after 11 a.m., affecting 6,758 customers in the Normal Heights, North Park, and University Heights areas, according to SDG&E's Candace Hadley.

Crews were able to partially restore power by 11 a.m., with a full restoration achieved by about noon, she said.

Hadley said the outage was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with a power line or equipment.