South Korea accuses Chinese students of illegally photographing San Diego Navy ship

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - South Korean police are accusing three Chinese students of using a drone to illegally photograph a San Diego-based Navy aircraft carrier.

The students are suspected of recording the USS Theodore Roosevelt while it was docked in Busan on two occasions in June, according to media reports.

The students, described as being in their 30s and 40s, are suspected of violating laws forbidding photographing or recording video of military bases without permission.

The trio were questioned and released, according to a South Korean police officer who spoke anonymously to military publication Stars and Stripes.

The Theodore Roosevelt pulled into Busan in late June prior to taking part in a series of training exercises with South Korea and Japan dubbed Freedom Edge. Newsweek reported that the recording occurred on the day South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Theodore Roosevelt.

