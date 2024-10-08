Small plane lands at San Diego International Airport after blown-tire scare

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A small plane flying out of Seattle landed safely at the San Diego International Airport Tuesday afternoon after the crew reported a possible blown tire as it departed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed to ABC 10News it received a call about a small plane possibly missing a tire around 2:37 p.m. According to SDFD spokesman Jose Ysea, the plane did two low flyover inspections and it was deemed to be "all normal."

According to the FAA's statement, the Cessna 750 Citation was flying for the private charter company Wheels Up. Wheels Up flight number 478 departed from King County International Airport in Seattle.

Ysea says there were four people on board.

The FAA is investigating this incident.