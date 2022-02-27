Watch
Small brush fire contained in Mira Mesa neighborhood

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
Posted at 4:53 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 19:53:15-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A brushfire which at one point threatened homes in a Mira Mesa neighborhood Saturday, causing one home to be evacuated, was held to one acre by fire crews, including a helicopter.

The fire was first reported at 3:46 p.m. at the intersection of Montongo and Acama streets, and by 4:19 p.m., the forward spread was stopped, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

About 4:30 p.m., the evacuees were cleared to return home.

A second helicopter was canceled and crews were expected to remain on the scene for two hours of mop-up operations.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the brushfire was under investigation.

