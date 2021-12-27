Six displaced following mobile home fire in Egger Highlands

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A fire broke out Sunday in a child's bedroom in a mobile home, displacing six residents.

The three adults and three children who reside in the mobile home were out, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson said.

SDFRD Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said the blaze broke out at 12:56 a.m. in the mobile home at 1674 Palm Ave. in the Egger Highlands neighborhood in southern San Diego.

"When firefighters arrived, they found a well-involved fire in a kid's room in the single-story structure in the trailer park when everyone was away," said Pilkerton.

"They attacked the fire and knocked it down in 11 minutes. The fire was confined to the bedroom and its contents, and did not extend to the rest of the residence."

Pilkerton said the Red Cross was contacted to assist the three adults and three children who were displaced. They were not identified.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. There was no estimate available of the amount of damage to the structure or its contents.