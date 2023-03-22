Sister identifies body found inside Palm City man’s home

Warning: Some of the details in this article may be disturbing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News sat down with Rachel Davis, who says her sister was the woman found dead inside the home of 44-year-old Rafael Banda.

Banda is charged with kidnapping and raping another woman who managed to escape and reported the body to the police.

"I really hope that other families can get their loved ones back before they get a call like this,” said Davis tearfully. "She is a sister, a daughter, a granddaughter.”

Davis said last Thursday, police delivered unimaginable news to their family: that the body of her little sister Jayme Dawn Morton had been found inside Banda's Palm City home.

It's the same home where police say another woman was being held captive by Banda. According to prosecutors, Banda asked the woman to dismember the body. When she couldn't, she was raped. Prosecutors say Banda used drugs and passed out. At this point, the woman, who police had not identified, was able to escape.

“I don't know how she escaped, just that she did…but I'm so grateful to her for fighting and getting out, and I want her to know I'm so sorry that this happened,” said Davis.

Davis says it’s unclear how or if her sister knew Banda. She added that Jayme leaves behind two sons and that she struggled with addiction in recent years.

“I always hoped she would find her way back,” said Davis.

Davis says police haven’t revealed how Jayme died, only that an investigation is underway.

"I want her loss to mean something…I want her life to mean something,” she said.

Banda was arraigned in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty on all charges. He is being held without bail.