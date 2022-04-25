Shots fired near CHP investigation of fatal freeway crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Officers investigating a fatal crash on the Interstate 805 transition ramp to state Route 94 witnessed a nearby shooting, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP officials, just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a Toyota Tacoma truck was traveling on the northbound I-805 ramp SR-94 when it “veered off the roadway and collided with a guardrail and a concrete pillar, which caused the Toyota to overturn.”

The driver, who was the truck’s sole occupant, suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene. CHP officials identified the crash victim as a 26-year-old man from Chula Vista.

During the crash investigation, CHP officers at the scene “observed and heard several gunshots fired from an unknown white pick-up truck at the Market Street and I-805 intersection.”

The truck fled east on Market Street, the CHP said.

No one was injured during the gunfire, and CHP officials said it was unclear if the shots were directed at officers.

CHP officials said San Diego Police searched the area but could not find the truck or suspected shooter. A handgun casing was found at the intersection by CHP officers.

The fatal crash is under investigation; no other details on the shooting were released.