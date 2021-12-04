Shooting at San Diego party leaves one in critical condition

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18 year-old man is hospitalized Saturday with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in San Diego.

The victim was at a party in a park in the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive in the Mission Bay Park neighborhood and at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday police were called to the scene, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police say at some point a physical struggle occurred and the victim was shot multiple times in the hand and abdomen.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect description or information on how the struggle occurred.

Heims said detectives from the San Diego Police Department's Northern Division are in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives at 858- 552-1700. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.