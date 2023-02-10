Sheriff's Department plans extra DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Personnel with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be out in force on Super Bowl Sunday, keeping a keen watch for intoxicated drivers, the agency announced Friday.

Deputies will be conducting extra DUI patrols on the day of the big game beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's officials.

"A reminder -- DUI doesn't just mean booze," the agency advised in a prepared statement. "Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs."

Sheriff's officials urge football fans going to parties or bars to enjoy the game to plan a safe way home via a designated driver, taxi, or ride-share service.

Last year, sheriff's deputies arrested eight motorists locally on suspicion of DUI on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the regional law enforcement agency.