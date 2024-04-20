Sheriff's Department hosts gun safety event in Pala

PALA (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department hosted a gun safety event today to collect unwanted weapons off the street.

The event took place at the Pala Band of Mission Indians Administrative Building in the 12000 block of Pala Mission Road.

A total of 56 firearms were turned in by the public during the event, according to the department. Those who donated handguns, rifles and shotguns received $100 gift cards. Police offered $200 gift cards for assault weapons and so-called unserialized ``ghost guns.''

Forty-nine cable locks and 76 gun-safety lock boxes were also given out.

"All weapons collected will be processed. Any firearms found to have been involved in a crime will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law,'' the department stated.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Pala Band of Mission Indians, Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians, San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, Pala Tribal Law Enforcement and the American Indian Veterans Association of Southern California were also involved in the event.