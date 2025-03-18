Sheriff Kelly Martinez gives ABC 10News aerial tour of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sheriff Kelly Martinez made history when she was elected San Diego County Sheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Martinez, who has been with the sheriff's office for 40 years, continues to blaze trails in a career that spans from working in jails to narcotics and organized crime units.

In a rare aerial tour, Martinez showcased the department's helicopter fleet, which plays a crucial role in countywide law enforcement. The fleet can reach areas inaccessible by vehicle in minutes, potentially saving lives.

"That's all of the unincorporated San Diego County," Martinez explained. "We contract with nine cities in the region to provide their public safety services, 18 Indian reservations, which is the most of anywhere in the country, in seven jails, courthouse security for all the courthouses in San Diego County."

The sheriff's department is responsible for 4,200 square miles of land, including rocky, steep mountains and heavily populated cities. The helicopters provide patrol support and assist in rescue operations.

Martinez reflected on two significant cases from her career: the University Town Center fire, believed to be an act of domestic terrorism by the Earth Liberation Front, and tracking white supremacist groups.

Mental health issues are a current concern for the department, particularly in relation to mass shooting incidents. Martinez also spoke about the evolution of drug-related crimes, from the methamphetamine crisis of the 1980s to the current fentanyl epidemic.

The sheriff said she is disappointed in the state of the county's jails, which were built for a population from 50 years ago. With 4,000 inmates daily, many requiring medical or mental health services, the facilities struggle to provide appropriate care.

Despite challenges, Martinez said she is proud of her department's accomplishments, including declining crime rates and fentanyl overdoses, expanded education programs, and advances in policing technology.

"To be in this position is pretty special," Martinez said, reflecting on her journey from deputy to becoming San Diego's first female sheriff.