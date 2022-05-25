Sharp Mary Birch to host milk drive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Wednesday, the second shipment of specialized baby formula is expected to arrive in the United States.

The first plane packed with 78,000 pounds just touched down Tuesday in Indiana. It's enough to feed 9,000 babies and 18-thousand toddlers for a week.

But this first wave is falling short of addressing the fear and demand. 45% of formula across the nation is sold out. Dr. Martha Fuller is a PHD professor at USD and a pediatric nurse practitioner.

She is warning parents not to consult the internet when it comes to feeding your infant. "Dr. Google can be dangerous for babies. It's not ok to turn to whole or plant-based milks that may not have the iron and other essentials infants require," said Dr. Fuller.

At Sharp March Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns, the phones have been ringing off the hooks with women wanting to donate breast milk to help other families in need.

"We have had an uptick with people wanting to donate breast milk. They want to help, we want to help and there's a need," said Nicole Giangregorio with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

Sharp Mary Birch has a wide net of partnerships with milk banks and is facilitating mothers with milk donations. It will host a special milk drive June 14th.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns has also seen a dramatic increase in breast pump rentals as more women are trying to keep up supplies and donate extra. Providers at the hospital say if you are in need to reach out to your doctors or staff at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns because there is no shortage of local resources.