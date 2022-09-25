Sewage prompts closure extension for Silver Strand shoreline

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The water-contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shoreline was extended Saturday to include the Silver Strand Shoreline, county health officials said.

The Tijuana River was flowing and reaching recreational waters, and south swell conditions were pushing ocean waters from the south to the north, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality reported Saturday.

Beachgoers were advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.

Tidelands Park in Coronado, Shelter Island, La Jolla Cove, Campland in Mission Bay, and Children's Pool in La Jolla remain under advisory. Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.