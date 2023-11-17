Seniors group gives their thoughts about The Golden Bachelor

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — At the Ed Brown Senior Center in Rancho Bernardo, a group of seniors gathers to watch the ABC hit, The Golden Bachelor. The show's premise involves 72-year-old bachelor Gary Turner who is a widower. The women of the senior center like what they see.

"He's a decent fellow that seems very personable," says Elizabeth Lefcourt.

"I think he makes the show," says Noel Fishman.

Throughout the episode the ladies get excited and a little boisterous, especially when it comes to the kissing scenes.

"That's fine," says Lefcourt. "People do it and the attraction is very nice."

"I think it alright. I mean that is why they got on the show, to get kissed," says Iris Sussman.

Beyond the show, the Ed Brown Senior Center provides activities for seniors, like watching The Bachelor, which provides opportunities those who may be lonely, or just looking for new friendships.

"There are a lot of lonely people out there trying to look for a connection," says Kristoffer Kelly the Director of Partnerships and Development at the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation. "So here in San Diego we have over 130,000 senior orphans, and they have no one to turn to or to trust."

The season finale of The Golden Bachelor is November 30th.