Semi-tractor crashes into tree off I-15, driver killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was killed after the semi-tractor he was driving crashed into a tree off Interstate 15 in the Mission Valley area.

California Highway Patrol officials said the incident occurred at around 6:13 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound side of I-15, near the transition to Interstate 8.

According to the CHP, a UPS semi-tractor with a trailer veered off the freeway for unknown reasons and then slammed into a eucalyptus tree.

The 51-year-old driver, identified by the CHP as a Santee resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

CHP investigators are looking into the events that led up to the crash.