Self-proclaimed 'Lesbian Lumberjack' picking up Christmas trees for LGBT Center fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local woman is back picking up people’s Christmas trees while raising money for a good cause.

Janessa Goldbeck is the self-proclaimed "Lesbian Lumberjack."

For a donation of $50, she comes to your house wearing a lumberjack flannel and hauls away or chops your Christmas tree.

All the money benefits the San Diego LGBT Center.

If you would like “the lesbian lumberjack” to pick up your tree, you need to make a $50 donation on the center’s website.

Goldbeck's fundraiser has already collected more than $6,000 so far. The center's website said the idea for the Lesbian Lumberjack Tree Pickup came last year when Goldbeck responded to a City of San Diego tweet listing drop off locations for residents' Christmas trees.

In 2021, Goldbeck raised more than $11,000 for the LGBT Center.