Section of Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego to turn into sports park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A section of the Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego is set to undergo a makeover.

This week, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a plan to transform one-and-a-half acres on the northeast corner of the park into a sports park, according to ABC 10News’ media partner KPBS.

With approval of the proposal, the project is now up for construction bids.

Under the proposal, a basketball court, pickleball court, T-ball field, fitness equipment, and a dog park will be installed on land on Pacific Highway and Grape Street.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher told KPBS the sports park will make a difference in the community.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time and it’s really exciting to begin to see it come to fruition and ready to start seeing some dirt moving,” Fletcher told the local media outlet.

Construction is expected to begin this spring and be finished later this summer.