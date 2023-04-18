Search continues for three Americans missing off the coast of Mexico

The search continues for three American sailors missing off the coast of Mexico.

The group was supposed to leave Mazatlan for San Diego on April 4th, but no one has heard from them.

William Gross is a mechanic with more than 50 years of sailing experience. Kerry and Frank O Brien, a married couple from Pennsylvania, hired Gross to help them sail their boat from Mexico to San Diego.

It's been nearly two weeks, and Gross' daughter says no one has heard from them.

"I have not been out of contact with my father pretty much in my entire life. We are incredibly close," said Melissa Spicuzza.

Spicuzza said her dad lived with her on a boat at a marina in National City until recently.

She says all three are experienced sailors. The O'Briens are Coast Guard-certified captains. The family says the group was supposed to head to San Diego from Mazatlan, Mexico. They planned to leave on April 4Th aboard a 44-foot sailboat named Ocean Bound.

They planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on the 6Th for supplies, but the Mexican Navy says there's no record of the sailors ever arriving in Cabo. The Coast Guard says the weather in that region was rough around that time with swells and wind creating waves over 20 feet high.

With each passing day, their families wait and worry, but they're not giving up hope.

"I want my dad home. I want him safe and I want the O'Brien's home safe," said Spicuzza.

Gross' family also sent out the following statement:

"The children of William Gross would like to express our deepest gratitude to the United States Coast Guard, the Mexican Navy, the Canadian Navy*, and the whole of the sailing and boating community for their continued efforts to locate Ocean Bound and her crew. We have received hundreds of messages, tips, and offers to help. The outpouring of love and support is beyond our imagination.

We are overwhelmed by this emotional situation. Our hope is for our dad, Kerry, and Frank to be sailing into port soon, tired and sore, but safe."

The family also said the Canadian Navy has a ship in the area and is assisting with the search.

