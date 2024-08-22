SDUSD secures funding to support mental wellness on middle, high school campuses

As thousands of kids head back to school — student mental health is top of mind.

Thanks to new grant funding from the state, San Diego Unified School District plans to support mental wellness on campuses in new ways.

“I think with this funding we really just want to meet students where they’re at…which is at schools,” said Kate Edra, Wellness Program Development Specialist, Nursing & Wellness Dept.

Edra explains the district secured just under a million dollars to train 10 certified wellness coaches and open several wellness centers on middle and high school campuses. Students will be able to participate in free mental health activities and access resources.

On Wednesday, 10News interviewed a few SDUSD middle schoolers about the challenges their peers are up against – from cyberbullying to impossible social media standards.

“We really value what youth feel, their voice…we want them to be heard and have a seat at the table,” added Danielle Octon, Wellness Center Coordinator, SDUSD.

