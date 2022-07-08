SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — From Pride to Comic-Con, July is set to be a busy month for San Diego.

Ahead of large-scale summer events, the San Diego Police Department is working with local businesses to keep residents and visitors safe.

“We’re going to have uniformed officers and non-uniformed officers in the crowd always watching over the parade route, the festival,” said Lieutenant Jonathan Lowe, SDPD.

The department says in light of recent shootings, they are doing what they can to be proactive.

“We do have detectives that monitor social media feeds and other extremist groups,” said Lowe.

Several bars in Hillcrest are also increasing their security measures ahead of pride.

“Ever since Pulse it’s been something that keeps me up at night, unfortunately," said Ryan Bedrosian, Owner of Rich’s Nightclub.

The summer events bring crowds and also the potential for an increase in theft or crimes against unsuspecting persons.

SDPD urges people to consider these simple safety tips:

• Be aware of your surroundings.

• Keep valuables in front pockets.

• Never leave bags or purses unattended.

• Don’t accept drinks from strangers and monitor your drink at all times.

Bars and businesses can print cards from SDPD to hand out to patrons with these tips and a QR code to help file a police report.

Residents are reminded to call the San Diego Police Department if they see something suspicious. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1, and for non-emergencies, dial 619-531-2000.

