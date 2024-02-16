SDPD: Man stabbed in neck with kitchen knife in Egger Highlands

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed in the neck early Friday during a fight in the Egger Highlands neighborhood, suffering life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also injured, suffering a minor cut above her left eye when she tried to intervene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The fight broke out in the 1900 block of Palm Avenue, in a mixed-use area east of Saturn Boulevard, about 3 a.m. Friday, according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.

A 31-year-old man was involved in a verbal argument with a man described as 30 to 35 years old, the officer said. "The altercation escalated into a physical fight," O'Brien said.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the other man once in the neck with a kitchen knife. A 31-year-old woman stepped between them and was struck once in the head with a blunt object, he said.

The assailant fled west on Palm, O'Brien said. His clothing was described as a maroon sweater and tan pants, and he was wearing a white hat.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, O'Brien said.

SDPD Southern Division investigators responded and were handling the investigation.

