SDPD: Man booked into county jail on suspicion of murder

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering his former girlfriend who was previously reported as missing under questionable circumstances, the San Diego Police Department announced today.

On Tuesday, SDPD officers in the Southern Division investigated a 33-year-old missing woman, Lt. Arturo Swadener said in a press release. "During the investigation, detectives gathered facts that led them to believe the victim was deceased," he said.

The SDPD's Homicide Unit then took over the investigation and "developed further information that led them to believe the victim's ex-boyfriend, 48-year-old Eduardo Magana, was involved in her disappearance," Swadener added.

Swadener said detectives learned Magana was living in La Puente, a city in Los Angeles County, and traveled there to find him.

Authorities detained Magana during a traffic stop in the city of Southgate, and SDPD detectives later interviewed him, Swadener said. Police then arrested Magana and booked him into the San Diego County Jail.

According to information on the county Sheriff's Office website, Magana was booked into jail on Sunday. The site indicated he was also facing kidnapping charges.

San Diego police are asking anyone with information on the alleged crime to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

