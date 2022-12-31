Watch Now
SDPD investigating a non-life threatening serious injury crash in Ocean Beach

Posted at 9:49 AM, Dec 31, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Friday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a non-life threatening, serious injury accident in the Ocean Beach neighborhood.

A 28-year-old man was crossing Coronado Ave on the east side of Sunset Cliffs Blvd when a Jeep Gladiator hit him.

The driver of the Jeep was a 32-year-old male, according to a press release sent by SDPD.

The Jeep was heading south to 1600 Sunset Cliffs Blvd and turned left onto Coronado Ave.

Police said that the pedestrian sustained fractures on his upper arm and forearm. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating this incident.

