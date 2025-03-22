SDPD arrests two carjacking suspects in Downtown San Diego; vehicle recovered

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of carjacking for allegedly snatching a motorist's 2023 gray Kia Forte this morning in the Core-Columbia community of San Diego, authorities said.

The driver was going northbound in the 600 block of 7th Avenue where a man — later identified as Ryan Williams — ran in front of the Kia and jumped on the hood about 2:55 a.m., the San Diego Police Department reported.

A fight began when the motorist got out of his car and tried to remove Williams from the vehicle's hood.

Another man got into the Kia, while Williams and the motorist were fighting. Williams then got into the front passenger seat and the two suspected carjackers fled the scene southbound on 7th Avenue. The second alleged carjacker was identified as Ronald Senigar.

"The victim located his vehicle a short time later in a parking lot near 7th Avenue and F Street," according to a police statement. "Senigar was still in the driver seat."

Arriving officers took Senigar into custody and Williams was located walking through the same parking lot. He was taken into custody, following a short pursuit on foot.

Williams and Senigar was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and resisting arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

