SDPD: 18-year-old shot and killed in East Village; suspects outstanding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot and killed in East Village early Saturday morning.

Around 12:49 a.m., San Diego Police responded to a call for multiple gunshots at the intersection of 9th and F St., where they found a male victim with one gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as an 18-year-old Black male, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

According to SDPD, preliminary information revealed the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of men at a nightclub several blocks away from the shooting.

While it is unknown at this time if the incidents are related, the suspects in the shooting are described as four Black male adults wearing dark clothing. They were last seen running east on F St.

The victim's identity has not been released pending next of kin notifications.

A homicide investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.