SDG&E monitoring 'over 100 cameras' with AI for potential fires

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Officials from SDG&E say they are utilizing over 100 cameras to spot potential wildfires.

“We have mountain top coverage on just about every peak. We have 100 percent coverage," said Brian D’Agostino from SDG&E.

Many of them are high-definition UCSD cameras. D’Agostino says there is also a network of over 200 weather stations monitoring the conditions in high risk areas. He says all the cameras are retrofitted with artificial intelligence.

"They identify any smoke that occurs extremely quickly. We are in close contact with the National Weather Service and fire agencies," he said.

Not only that. D’Agostino says artificial intelligence learns from past data.

"We have used every historical Santa Ana over the last 15 years to train AI. To help guide us which communities are going to see the highest winds," he added.

He says SDG&E uses that data to send out alerts. AI can even help them track how much moisture there is in certain areas.

"This is the highest fire potential in San Diego County in 6 years. We have to go back to the peak of our fire season in 2018. The last time we saw an event this high," he said.

You can check out the cameras on alertcalifornia.org.