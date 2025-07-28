SDFD: Brush fire burns one acre near College Area, Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A brush fire that started today near eastbound Interstate 8 in vicinity of the College Area and Del Cerro neighborhoods burned one acre.

Crews knocked down the fire, which was first reported at 2:06 p.m. Sunday near I-8 between Waring Road and College Avenue, and remained on scene for mop-up duties, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze didn't threaten any structures and there were no reported injuries, according to the department. Area roads were also reopened to traffic, the SDFD reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.