SD County receives state grant for car seat safety efforts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego's County Health and Human Services Agency received a state grant Monday intended to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly secure children in a car seat.

The $249,999 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety is slated to pay for community outreach events, education classes and training on the installation and use of child safety seats.

"Helping families, caregivers and education professionals to keep children safe is critical," said Barbara Jimenez, chief operations officer for HHSA's Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities. "Protecting San Diego children is one of our top priorities, and properly secured car seats are the best way to prevent harm to them in the event of a crash."

The car seat safety program also includes child safety seat inspection events and education classes, free child safety seats to low-income families following education classes, Child Passenger Safety Technician training and partnering with local organizations on community outreach efforts in underserved communities.

"Like seat belts for teens and adults, correctly installed car seats are the best protection for children while they are traveling," OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. "Car seat programs are an important traffic safety ally."

The program runs through September 2022.