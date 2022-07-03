Watch Now
Scripps Ranch apartment fire displaces 7 adults, 2 children

KGTV
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 03, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven adults and two children were displaced by a fire Sunday at an apartment complex in Scripps Ranch, fire officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to a report of a fire at an apartment complex in the 10900 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard at 8:11 a.m. Sunday. Crews discovered a fire in the common attic space and a second alarm response was requested at 8:33 a.m.

The fire was knocked down at 8:49 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Two apartments were affected, which resulted in displacement of seven adults and two children. The families were assisted by the Red Cross.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $150,000 and damage to the contents was estimated at $25,000.

