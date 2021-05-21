Scripps Health confirms partial restoration of network following malware attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - On Thursday, Scripps Health confirmed on its Facebook page that part of its system has been restored following a debilitating malware attack almost three weeks ago.

Part of the post reads, "We want to inform our patients that scripps.org has been restored. While some features on our website are still being worked on and are not quite ready for use yet, most of scripps.org is back up and running. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue working to restore our systems safely, and as quickly as possible."

Multiple sources inside Scripps Health have told ABC 10News that they now have access to "read-only" medical records dated before May 1.

"'Read-only' means you can't change it," said cybersecurity expert Mike Hamilton with CI Securities. On Thursday, he said that the hospital could be doing that to serve as a standard for unaltered records to see if at some point their integrity was compromised.

"[It sounds like] they have brought back some functionality in their electronic health record system, probably with a backup of records, and they don't want them changed because they want them to serve as the source of truth for what an unaltered record looks like," he added.

Sources inside Scripps Health have told ABC 10News that some units are able to access x-rays, some computers are working but they only have limited access to information and some employees can access some emails and payroll systems.

The hospital still hasn't said who may be responsible for the malware attack, whether records were compromised and if there's a ransom.

"The fact that we haven't heard anything about a ransom request just means that they're not sharing information. It doesn't mean that it hasn't happened," added Hamilton.

A hospital spokesperson said Thursday that there are no updates to share and they're not taking requests for interviews at this time.

The FBI did not have any comment to provide.