Scooter rider hurt in collision with truck in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was injured in a traffic collision in the University Heights neighborhood of San Diego Wednesday.

The collision was reported at 4:55 p.m. and during their investigation officers from the San Diego Police Department learned the scooter rider was traveling westbound in the 1900 block of Madison Avenue in the bicycle lane when a 57-year-old man driving a Ram 350 truck traveling in the same direction collided when the truck made a right turn into the west alley of the 4600 block of Florida Street into the path of the scooter, said Officer Robert Heims.

The scooter struck the truck's right front quarter panel and the rider suffered an open compound fracture of the wrist and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Ram 350 was not injured, Heims said.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.