Scooter rider, 47, seriously hurt in University City-area crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 47-year-old man was critically injured Monday when the rented electric scooter he was riding collided with a car on a University City-area street.

The Bird two-wheeler crossed into the path of the westbound Hyundai Elantra shortly before 2:30 p.m. while the rider was trying to make a left turn from eastbound Nobel Drive onto Regents Road against a red light, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including head trauma and cervical fractures, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.