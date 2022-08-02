Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Scooter rider, 47, seriously hurt in University City-area crash

sdpd_suv_falck_ambulance.jpg
KGTV
sdpd_suv_falck_ambulance.jpg
Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 10:10:05-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 47-year-old man was critically injured Monday when the rented electric scooter he was riding collided with a car on a University City-area street.

The Bird two-wheeler crossed into the path of the westbound Hyundai Elantra shortly before 2:30 p.m. while the rider was trying to make a left turn from eastbound Nobel Drive onto Regents Road against a red light, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including head trauma and cervical fractures, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations