Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Scooter crash leaves woman pinned under car on San Diego street

scooter_corridor_rescue_022522.jpg
KGTV
scooter_corridor_rescue_022522.jpg
Posted at 7:10 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 10:10:38-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews helped a woman who was pinned under a parked car in San Diego’s Corridor neighborhood early Friday morning.

At around 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of Orange Avenue in response to a reported scooter crash.

Crews arrived to find the scooter’s female rider wedged under a vehicle.

The woman’s foot appeared to be stuck under a tire, but emergency crews were able to gently tug it free.

ABC 10News learned the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the scooter crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM

WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM