Scooter crash leaves woman pinned under car on San Diego street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews helped a woman who was pinned under a parked car in San Diego’s Corridor neighborhood early Friday morning.

At around 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of Orange Avenue in response to a reported scooter crash.

Crews arrived to find the scooter’s female rider wedged under a vehicle.

The woman’s foot appeared to be stuck under a tire, but emergency crews were able to gently tug it free.

ABC 10News learned the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the scooter crash.