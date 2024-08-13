San Ysidro basketball star sentenced to probation in deal that reduced felony charges to a misdemeanor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A South Bay basketball star accused of firing a gun at a car outside his Jamul home learned his sentence Monday afternoon.

Mikey Williams appeared in court via video. Williams is attending the University of Central Florida on a basketball scholarship, a move made possible after a plea deal reduced felony gun charges to one count of misdemeanor threat.

"Mikey Williams is a very young man; this was, again, an unfortunate sequence of events that took place in what happened," said his attorney, Randy Grossman.

Those events unfolded at the teen's Jamul home in March last year.

Williams was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and other felonies for allegedly firing shots at a car packed with people who left Williams' home after an argument. Williams said the group showed up at his house around midnight uninvited.

"There was never any evidence. He did not plead guilty to shooting shots or any bullets at a car, that was in dispute, there were a lot of people there that night," said Grossman.

Under the plea deal, Williams was banned from owning a gun for ten years; he had to complete 80 hours of community service and take anger management classes. Before his arrest, he was committed to playing basketball at the University of Memphis- but he transferred.

"He's going to make San Diego proud. He's kind of a like a local celebrity here. Anyone who has looked at his YouTube knows he's extremely talented," said Grossman.

