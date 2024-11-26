San Diego's 'Toy Man' has collected toys for those in need for decades

He's known to many in San Diego County as the "Toy Man." For decades he's made it his mission to collect toys and clothes for those in need.

For Jeffrey Olsen, the pictures and cards in his photo albums capture a snapshot of what’s kept him going for the last 36 years: helping children who would normally go without over the holidays.

"It makes me feel good to make a child and even the adults too, to be able to have something for Christmas. I try to make their lives happier," he said.

Olsen said growing up, his family always made it a point to help those who were less fortunate, a lesson his dad taught him at a very young age.

That’s where Olsen got the idea of saving his own money to buy gifts for kids who needed it, and he’s been doing it ever since.

Throughout the years, he’s helped more than 57,000 kids.

But when asked what’s stuck with him over the years, it was helping grant a little boy’s final Christmas wish for a toy.

"When they were getting the toys that they were wishing for, and how happy they were until they died. It stayed in me," said Olsen.

Since then, his list of names has gotten longer as he’s also partnered up with local nonprofit organizations working to fill a shed year round.

And his work has been acknowledged by many, from sports icons to county and state leaders.

However, the biggest kudos came from the White House: Olsen received an award from President Biden, which he hopes to use to motivate people to give back.

“I'm trying to use that to help more people," he said.