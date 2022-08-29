San Diego’s Robert McElroy holds his first mass as Cardinal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Cardinal–designate Robert McElroy celebrated his first public mass in Rome since he was elevated to the college of cardinals by pope Francis.

One of the attendees at the ceremony who’s also a close friend of Cardinal McElroy shared with our ABC10 team how this was a one-of-a-kind experience for her.

“It’s been an absolute thrill, a once-in-a-lifetime event for someone like myself,” says Mary Lyons who witnessed with enthusiasm as the local San Diegan bishop dedicated his ceremony to his parents. His father who passed a few years ago and his 97-year-old mother that lives in San Francisco.

“To witness someone as wonderful as he is, take a position now in our church in our local dioceses in San Diego but globally to give his many gifts to others,” said Lyons.

During the celebration, Cardinal Robert McElroy delivered his message to the world to continue serving with humility and love.

“A message that extends to all of us being more aware of the needs and interests of others especially the marginalized,” adds Mary.

The celebration marks the beginning of Cardinal McElroy’s new journey of service as a global pastor as he continues to approach social issues with a progressive point of view.

“Renew the life of the church to make it more inclusive, to make it more collaborative, more participative,” says Cardinal McElroy. A vision he holds tight to better serve his community, a community he is immensely grateful for their love and support. “Thank you for being a grace to me in the past 7 years while I’ve been a bishop in San Diego,” adds McElroy.

The celebration will continue on Tuesday evening as Cardinal McElroy will join the college of Cardinals as they will celebrate mass together with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s basilica.

